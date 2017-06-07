Rob Miller, accused of sexual harassment, drops out of leadership race — and the Utah Democratic Party

At the Wednesday forum, his fellow candidates never directly addressed the sexual harassment allegations against Miller, but every time Miller spoke, up to half of the audience stood and turned its back to him. Moderator Scott Howell threatened to have officers remove them for blocking the view of others — but Miller asked to let them remain and stand.

He vowed to stay in the race so he could give a final five-minute speech at the party's June 17 convention — and then walked out of the forum at the Capitol.

"I'm doing this for the rest of the candidates, who have worked just as hard as I have, so they can be heard" without distractions from the protests and allegations against him, he said in the hallway.

He added, "I'm staying in [the campaign] until the end."

Miller said he wants a speech at the convention because "I think we need to be reminded what the Utah Democratic Party is supposed to be."

Before all that happened, Miller said he had received several anonymous calls warning about trouble if he attended the forum, and some attacking the allegations against him.

"This is unprecedented gutter politics," he said earlier. "We're going to win this thing because the Utah Democratic Party has lost its way and is at a new low."

In his Facebook post withdrawing from the race hours later, Miller struck a different tone.

"I appreciate everyone who attended tonight's forum," he said. "I heard your voice and I stood up for your voice, twice. Not a bad way to also say goodbye. Those who protested were peaceful and for that I thank and appreciate you."

The forum took place at the same time as the party's judiciary committee held a closed-door meeting to consider what to do about the allegations against Miller.

Party Chairman Peter Corroon declined to discuss much about what happened in that meeting.

He said in a text message that the final report of the committee will be made public, "But the remainder of the judicial committee's proceedings are closed. We ask that you respect the privacy of these deliberations and that of the accused and accusers, and not seek further comment from them until this matter concludes."

Many attendees of Wednesday's forum demonstrated disgust at Miller.

When it was his turn to introduce himself at the Capitol event, half of the audience members stood and turned their backs to him. Miller halted and stared silently for several seconds. Then, he simply said, "I'm Rob Miller," and stopped.