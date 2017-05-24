Human remains identified as Utah woman missing since 1988

State medical examiners have identified human remains found buried in a backyard cellar in Spanish Fork on Monday as 28-year-old Peggy Sue Case, a former resident of the home who disappeared in 1988.

A resident who noticed part of the cellar's dirt floor was sinking on Monday dug about 18 inches into the dirt and uncovered a human skull. He called police, who recovered other skeletal remains, wrapped in a blanket and plastic mesh.

Case's live-in boyfriend Michael Kufrin, then 32, had been a suspect in her disappearance, but was never charged. Police at the time said that without a body there was not enough evidence to convict.