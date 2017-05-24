Quantcast
Human remains identified as Utah woman missing since 1988

State medical examiners have identified human remains found buried in a backyard cellar in Spanish Fork on Monday as 28-year-old Peggy Sue Case, a former resident of the home who disappeared in 1988.

A resident who noticed part of the cellar's dirt floor was sinking on Monday dug about 18 inches into the dirt and uncovered a human skull. He called police, who recovered other skeletal remains, wrapped in a blanket and plastic mesh.

Case's live-in boyfriend Michael Kufrin, then 32, had been a suspect in her disappearance, but was never charged. Police at the time said that without a body there was not enough evidence to convict.

On Wednesday, police named Kufrin as a "person of interest" in her disappearance.

According to a Spanish Fork Police Department news release, medical examiners used dental records to identify the woman, but have yet to determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators were reviewing evidence collected 29 years ago and submitting all evidence to the Utah County Attorney's Office, which will determine whether to file charges.

Case's family has requested privacy at this time, the release said, and does not wish to speak with news media.

