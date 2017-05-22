Human remains found buried in cellar at Utah home

Police believe human remains found in the back yard of a Spanish Fork home Monday may help solve a 1988 missing persons case.

A resident was removing items from a cement cellar on the property, at 80 North and 800 East, and noticed the soil was sinking in one area of the dirt floor, according to a Spanish Fork Police Department news release.

The resident "became suspicious" about what was causing the sinking soil because he'd heard a former resident of the home was reported missing several years earlier and never found.

The man and a friend dug down into the dirt floor about 18 inches and located what appeared to be a human skull, the release said. The skull was wrapped in a blanket and plastic mesh, the release said, and the two men called police about 10:15 a.m.