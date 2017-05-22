Quantcast
Human remains found buried in cellar at Utah home

Police believe human remains found in the back yard of a Spanish Fork home Monday may help solve a 1988 missing persons case.

A resident was removing items from a cement cellar on the property, at 80 North and 800 East, and noticed the soil was sinking in one area of the dirt floor, according to a Spanish Fork Police Department news release.

The resident "became suspicious" about what was causing the sinking soil because he'd heard a former resident of the home was reported missing several years earlier and never found.

The man and a friend dug down into the dirt floor about 18 inches and located what appeared to be a human skull, the release said. The skull was wrapped in a blanket and plastic mesh, the release said, and the two men called police about 10:15 a.m.

On July 15, 1988, Spanish Fork police received a report of a missing person. Coworkers reported a woman named Peggy Sue Case, also known as Peggy Sue Ellsworth, who lived at the same address where the remains were found Monday, was missing.

Despite "extensively" investigating Case's disappearance, including digging through the cellar soil in 1988, police were unsuccessful in locating any evidence, the Monday news release said.

Case resided with a man named of Michael Kufrin, who was identified in the news release as a "person of interest" in Case's disappearance.

Kufrin's current whereabouts were unknown Monday afternoon, the release said. Lt. Matt Johnson said police are not asking for help from the public in locating Kufrin at this time.

The remains are being turned over to the medical examiner's office, where examiners will attempt to identify the remains, the release said.

The police's investigation is ongoing, the release said.

