Human remains bring 1988 Utah cold-case closer to closure

On Wednesday, Spanish Fork police named Kufrin as a "person of interest" in Case's disappearance, and Lt. Matt Johnson confirmed that law enforcement officers believe Kufrin is living in Illinois. If the Utah County attorney's office files charges, Johnson said, police there will detain Kufrin.

"We are totally convinced he killed her," Case's father, Richard Ellsworth, told a Tribune reporter in 1990. "The only thing we need is her body to connect him. Otherwise it's a perfect case."

Case's family told police Wednesday that they wanted privacy and did not wish to speak with news media.

The Tribune tried to contact Kufrin by phone Wednesday afternoon, but that attempt was not successful.

According to a Spanish Fork Police Department news release, medical examiners used dental records to identify the woman, but they have yet to determine the cause of her death.

Her bones were recovered Monday after a man residing in the home Case and Kufrin shared noticed soil sinking in the cellar's dirt floor. He dug down 18 inches, found Case's skull and called police, who uncovered more of Case's skeletal remains, which were wrapped in plastic mesh and a blanket, Johnson said.

After Case was reported missing, then-Spanish Fork police Detective Carl Johnston investigated, digging up the backyard and the cellar's dirt floor. He remembers looking for areas where the ground had been disturbed, he said Wednesday, and though officers didn't see any, they dug. Johnston said there were no policies in place at the time about how far to dig into the soil.

In the days after the party, Kufrin called Case's employer to report that she was ill. He then told her employer that she'd left the state to buy a car and would not be returning to work, Tribune articles say. Suspicious of what Kufrin told them, Case's co-workers reported her missing.

Kufrin had been in contact with Case "a few times" by phone, he told police, but later stopped cooperating with the investigation.

Police discounted "several stories" Kufrin gave them in the months after Case's disappearance, Tribune articles say. "We feel he has not been straight with us," a 1988 news release from police said of Kufrin.

In March 1990, Kufrin was convicted of an October 1988 vehicle theft and received a punishment of zero to five years in prison. Prosecutors agreed to dismiss all charges if Kufrin would produce evidence that Case was alive, but Kufrin apparently was unable or unwilling to do so.

About 10 of Case's family members attended Kufrin's initial parole hearing on Oct. 5, 1990, in hopes of addressing the Utah Board of Pardons, but they were refused the chance to speak because Kufrin's prison sentence was not related to the Case investigation.