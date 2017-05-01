University of Utah president stepping down; successor will pick permanent Health Sciences VP

"I think that's the best for all of us," he added.

A. Lorris Betz temporarily took the reins Monday as University of Utah Health Care CEO, coming out of retirement over the weekend to replace Lee — whom he hired in 2011 — after she resigned amid weeks of turmoil that began with her firing of Huntsman Cancer Institute leader Mary Beckerle.

Pershing later reinstated Beckerle.

Betz sent an email to U. employees Monday assuring them that he would right the ship so they can return to their "important and transformational work."

"Anxieties may still be high," Betz wrote, "but I'm confident that we can rise above and return our focus back to our mission and the vital role that our institution plays in the community."

Betz added that he was "surprised and saddened" by Lee's decision late last week to step down as senior vice president of health sciences, U. Health Care CEO and dean of the School of Medicine.

Betz called Lee "a remarkable, innovative, and courageous leader," saying she "advanced not only our health system but also the University of Utah as a whole."

"We have never been stronger," Betz wrote, "and I am personally committed to carrying that momentum forward."

The interim leader also called for unity across the U. health system as it worked on "finding permanent leadership, transforming our campus and moving forward with all of the important initiatives you are working on."

Betz served in all three of Lee's former roles from 1999 to 2001, then hired Lee and served briefly as interim university president — after the U. President Michael Young was hired by the University of Washington — before retiring. That was his second term as interim U. president. The first was in 2004, after President Bernie Machen's departure to the University of Florida.

U. officials searched for nearly a year before tapping Lee, then New York University medical center's vice dean and chief scientific officer, to replace Betz in 2011, according to a May 2011 U. news release.

In a public statement Monday, Betz said he immediately would begin meeting with "leaders across campus to hear their perspectives.

"I look forward to collaborating on our shared mission of providing exceptional patient care and world-class research and education," the statement said.

It was Betz who also tapped Beckerle in 2006 to be CEO and director of Huntsman Cancer Institute.

After Lee fired Beckerle earlier this month, institute benefactor Jon Huntsman Sr. partially attributed the move to a "power grab by an unethical and dishonest Vivian Lee." Institute faculty and staff protested Beckerle's ouster and started an online petition, demanding her return. Pershing reinstated Beckerle Tuesday and said Beckerle would now report directly to him, rather than Lee.