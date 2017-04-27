Rift at University of Utah poses a new challenge for controversial health reformer Vivian Lee

Ashwood is one of a number of U. health administrators who say Lee forced them out of leadership roles, moves that haven't drawn public scrutiny — unlike Lee's ouster of Mary Beckerle from her role as CEO and director of the Huntsman Cancer Institute about two weeks ago. The backlash from faculty, staff and the Huntsman family caused an uproar and U. President David Pershing announced Beckerle's reinstatement Tuesday, saying she will now report to him instead of Lee.

Lee's supporters worry the high-profile conflict threatens to undermine her transformation of the U.'s health system. Her goals — to pool finances and brainpower across departments, analyze and drive down costs and boost innovation — make her invaluable, said Ed Clark, chairman of U. pediatrics.

"I've worked with a lot of people and a lot of leaders, and I put Vivian in the top realm of the 1 percent to work with," Clark said. "She has vision and balances it with compassion and understanding. That's a rare combination."

Clark's online open letter in support of Lee, signed by 15 department chairs and co-chairs from the 23 departments in U.'s medical school, had garnered about 900 signatures on the accompanying petition as of Thursday night.

Lee declined repeated requests for an interview, but Pershing and U. officials stand behind her, saying the sprawling, multibillion-dollar health, biomedical, research and education operations she oversees are thriving. "It's healthier than it's ever been, it's growing and it continues to be recognized nationally," said U. spokesman Chris Nelson.

Samuel Finlayson, chairman of the department of surgery, sent an email Wednesday urging his faculty and staff to join him in signing Clark's petition.

"Whether or not you agree with the actions of health sciences and University leadership over the last 10 days, I hope you will agree that it harms the School of Medicine and our department to allow a distorted and negative view of Dr. Lee and our collective accomplishments under her leadership to persist in the public eye," he wrote. "I am hopeful that this letter will aid in the important work of healing the rift we have recently felt at the University of Utah."

But Catherine R. deVries, a professor of surgery and pediatric urologist, sees Clark's call in the open letter for "stakeholders and appreciative colleagues" to sign the petition as unwanted arm-twisting. The culture of trust at the U. has deteriorated under Lee, she said.

"Is this what we want for our faculty, to always be looking over our shoulders to see whether we will be the next to go?" she asked. "This is not the way toward sustainable excellence."