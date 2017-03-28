Sen. Orrin Hatch would consider stepping aside for Mitt Romney

Rogers asked Hatch about other potential challengers, such as former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman and Evan McMullin, who ran an independent conservative presidential bid in 2016.
Hatch, 83, responded by saying: "If I decide to run again, and I very well may, I'm going to win."
The senator's spokesman Matt Whitlock released a statement that didn't dispel the idea of Hatch stepping aside for a hand-picked successor.
"This was an off-the-cuff comment amid speculation about a number of options for the future," he said. "Sen. Hatch has spoken with a number of prominent Utah Republicans, many of whom have urged him to run again, but at the end of the day, his top priority is making sure the people of Utah have the best seat at the table."
Polls have shown that Utah voters would rather see Hatch retire.
A new Salt Lake Tribune-Hinckley Institute survey conducted March 15 to March 21 asked registered Utah voters whether Hatch should run for an eighth term; 49 percent said definitely not, and an additional 23 percent said probably not. About 24 percent said he should definitely or probably run.
That figure is larger than the Tribune-Hinckley Institute poll from January, when 19 percent said the state's senior senator should definitely or probably run.
Hatch is the longest serving Republican in the Senate, and his seat is up for re-election in 2018. He said during his 2012 bid that he wouldn't run again, but he has since reconsidered.
Huntsman hasn't ruled out a Senate run, even though White House sources say he has accepted an offer to be President Donald Trump's ambassador to Russia.
Romney, the 2012 Republican presidential nominee and former governor of Massachusetts, now lives in Utah.
