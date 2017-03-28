Sen. Orrin Hatch would consider stepping aside for Mitt Romney

Sen. Orrin Hatch said he might be willing to give up his seat if Mitt Romney wanted it.

Hatch, R-Utah, made the comments in an interview with the National Journal's Alex Rogers on Tuesday.

"If I could get a really outstanding person to run for my position, I might consider it," Hatch said.

Rogers asked: "Do you have any people in mind?"

"Well, Mitt Romney would be perfect," Hatch said.

He added: "I've expressed it to him. I can see why he might not want to do it, but I can also see why if he did it, it would be a great thing for America."