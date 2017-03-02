‘I sure hope we weren’t wrong’: Utah school board questions decision to not immediately shut down Vineyard charter school

Dean Brockbank, a member of the state charter school board, said the charter board acted quickly to review and address the status of the Franklin Discovery, holding a series of three meetings between Thursday and Saturday last week and sending school board staff to the Vineyard campus to collect information.

After hearing the reports from staff, and explanations from Franklin Discovery representatives, Brockbank said he and other charter board members were satisfied that students would not be endangered by returning to the school Monday morning.

"I sure hope we weren't wrong," Brockbank said.

During those weekend meetings, school board staff members described witnessing a state of disarray at Franklin Discovery, which utilizes an individualized learning model: children were frequently left unattended or undirected, instructional time was minimal, and safety and security hazards were abundant.

Franklin Discovery's chairwoman and directors also acknowledged that an employee had been fired for grooming a student for a sexual relationship, and that employee background checks had typically been conducted after an individual was hired.

The school's former director, Karl Bowman, had also been asked to resign, chairwoman Jen Price said, because he waited nine days to take action against the employee after learning of the grooming allegations.

Several Utah Board of Education members asked its staff for clarification on what authority they have over charter schools, which are public schools but operate independent of school districts. They were told that charters can be revoked by their authorizer, in this case the state charter school board, and that the Utah Board of Education has the ability under certain circumstances to restrict or cut off the flow of funding to public schools.

"I still feel handcuffed," Belnap said.

Board of Education member Carol Lear expressed concern over the division of authority between the Utah Board of Education and state charter school board. She said Franklin Discovery should be held to the same standard as any other public school facing similar allegations.

"These are our students," Lear said. "These are public education students for whom we have responsibility."

She also asked if the school had the advisement of an attorney, and was told by the state charter school board's executive director, Jennifer Lambert, that Joel Wright, a member of the Utah Board of Education, was working with the school.

Wright was not in the room at the time, but said later he plans to recuse himself from any future action regarding Franklin Discovery Academy.

Price, the school's chairwoman, said Thursday that it is frustrating that unconfirmed accusations are being presented to the school board as vetted facts.

Roughly 20 students have left the school since it was placed under probation, Price said, but more than 450 children and their families support the school and have chosen to stay.