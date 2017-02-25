Board places Utah County charter school on probation over student safety, financial mismanagement

State school board staff visited the school, and on Friday described to board members a campus in which students are left unsupervised, instructional time is minimal and safety hazards — including combustible material and electrical wiring — are prevalent.

The state charter school board called for an additional meeting Saturday in order to allow for public comment and additional information before taking action against the school.

That meeting included testimony on the school's finances from Deputy State Superintendent Scott Jones, who described a widespread lack of accounting controls and areas of vulnerability.

Franklin Discovery Academy utilizes multiple ledgers and bank accounts without reconciliation, he said, and has issued several school charging cards to various personnel, many of which are linked to reward accounts of Jen Price, chairwoman of the school's governing board.

"We're just providing this for decision-making purposes at this point," Jones said, emphasizing that he was not accusing the school of violating policy or law.

Charter board member Michelle Smith remarked that the "incredible financial situation" of Franklin Discovery effectively made moot the question of whether to terminate the school.

"It almost won't matter if we allow them to continue operating because they don't have any money," Smith said.

Price said the school is able to account for every purchase made with public funding. She also said linking of accounts to her name was necessary in order to secure credit for operations.

"When you're a brand new school, no one will give you credit," Price said. "It was on my social security number and my credit history."

Charter board member Greg Haws said the circumstances at Franklin, while not ideal, are not significantly different than what is experienced by other nascent charter schools.

"I don't really see things that would be a whole lot different in most startup situations," Haws said. "I think all of these issues can be resolved."

But board members also debated the question of whether student safety justified an immediate closure of the school, or turning operations of the school over to a new governing entity.

At Friday's meeting, Price said that an employee had been fired for grooming a student for a sexual relationship. And that employee's supervisor was also fired, she said, for knowing about the allegations for nine days without taking action.

She also said the groping incident had been misreported, and that law enforcement and Utah Division of Child and Family Services representatives had been contacted but declined to investigate.