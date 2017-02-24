School board staff describe disarray, dysfunction and safety concerns at Utah County charter

And Lillian Tsosie-Jensen, an educational coordinator, said she witnessed physical dangers like combustible materials and electrical cords splayed out in the open. But she was most concerned, she said, about what she perceived to be a student sobbing in a locked room.

"It was behind a locked door that I could not access," she said. "I never got an answer to that."

Members of the Charter School Board called for a review of the school's operations Thursday after learning of allegations that an employee had been grooming an elementary-age student for an inappropriate relationship and that another student had been cornered and groped by her classmates.

Jen Price, chairwoman of Franklin Discovery's governing board, said two employees had been fired last week due to an incident of "grooming." The first employee had been grooming a student and was fired by the director, Price said, and the director was subsequently fired after the governing board learned that the director had known about the allegations for nine days before taking action against the perpetrating employee.

"That's when we decided that we couldn't allow that to ever happen again," Price said.

Price also acknowledged the groping incident, but she said it had been misreported. A third-grade girl waiting to be picked up in November had been chased by two classmates, Price said, who grabbed at the girl's shirt and prevented her from entering the school.

The chairwoman said the school had contacted the Utah Division of Child and Family Services, and that she was told the incident did not warrant investigation.

"It was not sexual assault," Price said.

Utah County sheriff's Sgt. Spencer Cannon said the county is aware that the Charter School Board is investigating allegations of misconduct, but that the allegations don't appear to be criminal.

"If, during the course of their investigation, [members of the board] find something that is criminal or goes beyond what they would normally investigate," law enforcement would step in, Cannon said.

Price said that, out of context, the reports from the school board staff would make it appear that Franklin Discovery Academy is the worst school on the planet.

But she added that it is common at any school for students to not always go where they're supposed to go, and she emphasized that no locked room at the school was being used as a solitary confinement or timeout space.

"That room is locked," she said. "It has a lock on the door, and no children are intended to be in that room."

Franklin Discovery Academy launched last fall and uses an individualized model that intends children to direct themselves toward various educational activities throughout the day.