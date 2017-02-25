Utah judge quashes subpoena of LDS President Monson in Navajo abuse case

Attorneys for Navajos identified only by their initials obtained the subpoena to compel the ailing church leader to testify about the church-sponsored Indian Student Placement Program, which operated from 1947 to the mid-90s.

Four Navajos filed lawsuits in Tribal Court in early 2016 against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, alleging they were sexually abused when placed in Mormon homes during the school year.

Attorneys asserted that 89-year-old Monson had "unique information" about the Navajo placement program in the Utah-based church.

But attorneys for the church argued that Monson had no oversight of the program and providing a deposition would be "unduly burdensome" for him.

