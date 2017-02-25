Quantcast
Utah judge quashes subpoena of LDS President Monson in Navajo abuse case

A judge issued an order Tuesday quashing the subpoena that would have required LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson to testify in a case where Navajos say they were sexually abused while placed in Mormon homes through a church program. Third District Court Judge Su Chon, however, appeared to leave open the possibility that Monson could give a deposition later. She ordered that "depositions of lower level corporate representatives or officers should be noticed prior to any deposition of President Monson."

She said Monson would not be forced to testify in the case and precluded plaintiffs from deposing Monson "or obtaining the documents sought by way of the subpoena at this time."

Attorneys for Navajos identified only by their initials obtained the subpoena to compel the ailing church leader to testify about the church-sponsored Indian Student Placement Program, which operated from 1947 to the mid-90s.

Four Navajos filed lawsuits in Tribal Court in early 2016 against The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, alleging they were sexually abused when placed in Mormon homes during the school year.

Attorneys asserted that 89-year-old Monson had "unique information" about the Navajo placement program in the Utah-based church.

But attorneys for the church argued that Monson had no oversight of the program and providing a deposition would be "unduly burdensome" for him.

