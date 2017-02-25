Utah judge quashes subpoena of LDS President Monson in Navajo abuse case

A judge issued an order Tuesday quashing the subpoena that would have required LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson to testify in a case where Navajos say they were sexually abused while placed in Mormon homes through a church program. Third District Court Judge Su Chon, however, appeared to leave open the possibility that Monson could give a deposition later. She ordered that "depositions of lower level corporate representatives or officers should be noticed prior to any deposition of President Monson."
She said Monson would not be forced to testify in the case and precluded plaintiffs from deposing Monson "or obtaining the documents sought by way of the subpoena at this time."