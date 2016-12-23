Quantcast
Navajos who claim abuse in LDS program renew subpoena to church president

The Salt Lake Tribune
First Published      Last Updated Dec 23 2016 07:40 pm
Courts » Testimony of Thomas Monson sought about home-placement program.
Attorneys for Navajos who say they were sexually abused while placed in Mormon homes off the reservation have renewed their effort to compel LDS Church President Thomas S. Monson to testify under oath.

Attorneys for Navajos identified only by their initials obtained a subpoena in state court to compel the ailing church leader to testify about the church-sponsored Indian Student Placement Program, which operated from 1947 to the mid-90s.

Four Navajos filed lawsuits in Tribal Court in early 2016 against the church, claiming they were sexually abused when placed in Mormon homes during the school year. 

The church earlier this year tried unsuccessfully to move the lawsuits from tribal court to federal court in Salt Lake City. As part of the federal court proceedings, attorneys for the alleged victims also had sought to depose Monson.

They claimed that Monson, who is 89, has "unique information" about the Navajo placement program. Church attorneys, however, resisted the subpoena, saying Monson had no oversight of the program and providing a deposition would be "unduly burdensome" for him.

The federal court effort ended when U.S. District Judge Robert Shelby ruled that the lawsuits had to proceed first in Tribal Court.

On Thursday, attorneys filed an application for a subpoena under Utah law and it was issued the same day. Church attorneys can file a motion to quash the subpoena.

 

