Lyle Jeffs, fugitive polygamist, captured after almost a year on the run

Federal prosecutors and the FBI fought hard to keep him in jail pending trial, but Jeffs' attorneys persuaded Judge Ted Stewart to set him free with monitoring.

Jeffs, 56, appeared to use olive oil to slip off his GPS ankle monitor and abscond from home confinement in Salt Lake County in mid-June, according to the FBI.

Jeffs is a younger, full brother to imprisoned FLDS President Warren Jeffs. At the time of his arrest, Lyle Jeffs was the bishop of Short Creek — Hildale, Utah, and adjoining Colorado City, Ariz. — and the person in charge of day-to-day operations of the FLDS. After the arrest, FBI documents filed with the courts show, Warren Jeffs re-assigned the bishop duties to another brother, Nephi Jeffs.

The FBI had offered a $50,000 reward for Lyle Jeffs, but otherwise the search for him had been much lower key than the hunt for Warren Jeffs in 2006. The older brother, who at the time was facing charges of rape as an accomplice in Utah, was placed on the FBI's list of 10 most wanted fugitives.

Former FLDS members expected Lyle Jeffs to evade law enforcement much the same way Warren did — with pre-paid cell phones and a network of dwellings across the West that the FLDS call "Houses of Hiding." But the FBI in August described a rift between Lyle and Warren Jeffs and said there was evidence Lyle had been hiding in Short Creek.

Lyle Jeffs' legal wife divorced him in 2015, but family members say he still has eight spiritual wives.

