A Utah County family of four was found shot to death and police are investigating it as a suspected case of murder-suicide.



Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson confirmed Friday that two adults -- a man and a woman -- a teenage female and a young boy were discovered by officers conducting a welfare check at the family’s home, 1502 N. State Route 89, about 9:40 p.m. Thursday.

After not getting responses after several attempts at the front door, officers entered through a window and entered the residence.

“Once inside officers found four individuals that were deceased from what appears to [have been] gunshot wounds,” Jackson said. “Also found deceased with a gunshot would was a large dog.”



Police, having obtained a search warrant, returned to the residence Friday morning to further investigate. The bodies were be turned over to the State Medical Examiner’s Office to officially determine causes of death.

Earlier, neighbors reported had called police to report they were concerned that the lights had not been on in the home for several days, and the family’s vehicle had not been moved.















