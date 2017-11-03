A former NFL player has been named as a suspect in a domestic violence-related homicide on Thursday in Park City.

Anthony Darnel McClanahan, 46, was charged with child kidnapping Friday in 3rd District Court. Court documents ask that no bail be issued for McClanahan in the case, noting that he is a suspect in a Park City homicide that occurred Thursday.

On Thursday, Park City police found a 28-year-old woman dead in the Park Regency hotel, 1710 Prospector Ave., after someone flagged down a patrol sergeant for help, Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter said at a news conference.

Someone from the hotel called police shortly after the officer was flagged down to report a “ruckus” in the room.

Investigators called the death a “possible homicide” Thursday. They have not released what type of injuries the woman sustained or the woman‘s identity.

Carpenter told reporters Thursday he doesn’t believe there are any suspects unaccounted for in the death. Police were questioning the person who’d flagged down the officer.

A warrant for McClanahan was emailed to the Summit County jail Friday in the child kidnapping case, court documents say.

The child kidnapping case involves McClanahan’s 8-year-old son, whom he took from school property in Maricopa County, Ariz., on Oct. 3, according to charges.

Homicide charges have not been filed against McClanahan, who played for the Dallas Cowboys in the 1990s.