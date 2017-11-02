Police are investigating the suspicious death of a woman whose body was found early Thursday in a Park City hotel room.

Officers found the 29-year-old woman in bed in her room about 1:30 a.m. at the Park Regency hotel, 1710 Prospector Ave., after someone flagged down a patrol sergeant for help, Park City Police Chief Wade Carpenter said at a news conference broadcast live by the Park Record.

Someone from the hotel called police shortly after the officer was flagged down to report a “ruckus” in the room.

Investigators are calling the death a “possible homicide.” They have not released what type of injuries the woman sustained.

The person who flagged down police was being questioned by police Wednesday morning. Carpenter said he doesn’t believe there are any suspects unaccounted for in the death.