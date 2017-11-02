A 30-year-old American Fork man, who was reported missing more than two weeks before police found his body in August, died of drowning.

A medical examiners report released to the public Thursday included the cause of death and said that Paul Swenson tested positive for alcohol and THC — the main active ingredient in marijuana.

It also noted there were no signs of foul play, according to South Salt Lake Officer Gary Keller.

Swenson was reported missing by his wife, Ashlee Swenson, after he left their home July 27. She reported that he’d been acting strangely before his disappearance.

Ashlee Swenson, who has tens of thousands of followers on her social media accounts, used her internet fame to summon hundreds of searchers to look for the missing man.

The case drew attention from people across the nation, many of whom speculated about Swenson’s disappearance, but none of the rumors were substantiated in the police investigation, said American Fork Sgt. Josh Christensen.

On Aug. 13 about 4 p.m., police located Swenson’s body, floating in Mill Creek in South Salt Lake.