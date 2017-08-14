The body of an American Fork man who was reported missing last month has been found, according to police and the man’s family.
Swenson’s body was found in Mill Creek on Sunday evening, according to a news release from the South Salt Lake Police Department. Though a medical examiner has yet to determine the cause of death, the news release says, foul play is not suspected.
Family members have said Swenson, 30, complained of chest pain and wasn’t acting normally July 27 before leaving his home for an appointment in Salt Lake City. His family believes he never arrived. That was the last time his family saw him.
A massive social media campaign followed his disappearance, seeking to find the man.