The Utah Senate Judicial Confirmation Committee is asking for public comment on Paige Petersen, who has been appointed to the state Supreme Court by Gov. Gary Herbert.

The appointment, which was announced Wednesday, is subject to confirmation by the Utah Senate. If confirmed, Petersen will take the place of Christine Durham, who is retiring.

Petersen, 45, a 3rd District judge and a former prosecutor, was raised in Emery County and is a graduate of Carbon High School. She earned an associate degree from the College of Eastern Utah and a bachelor’s degree from the University of Utah, then attended Yale Law School, where she graduated with a law degree in 1999.

To comment, contact Jerry Howe at the Office of Legislative Research and General Counsel, Utah State Capitol Campus, House Building, Suite W210, PO Box 145210, Salt Lake City, Utah 84114-5210. All statements should include the commenter’s name, telephone number and mailing address.

Comments — which are routinely sought in connection with judicial appointees — are due by 5 p.m. Nov. 14.

Durham, the state’s longest-serving judge and the only female justice on the Utah Supreme Court, is retiring on Nov. 15.