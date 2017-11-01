Wasatch Front residents can vie for a limited number of vouchers to help pay for a cleaner-burning fireplace this year, thanks to a perhaps unexpected partnership between two of Utah’s refineries and a non-profit focused on air quality.

The program, which was announced by Gov. Gary Herbert on Wednesday, will make 80 vouchers available to residents willing to replace a wood-burning stove or fireplace.

The vouchers will cover $1,000 toward the purchase of a new natural gas stove or fireplace, which would typically cost $3,000 to $4,000, said Thom Carter, executive director of the Utah Clean Air Partnership, or UCAIR. The non-profit, which focuses on building ties between environmental advocates, government agencies and local businesses, will facilitate the wood-stove exchange program. Applications are available at UCAIR.org.

If an applicant has a qualifying wood stove or fireplace, a participating vendor will help them select a new appliance, Carter said. The applicant will get a $1,000 discount after providing proof that the old wood-burning device has been removed and destroyed.

Chevron and Andeavor, formerly known as Tesoro, each provided $50,000 donations to fund the vouchers. The Eccles Foundation provided additional funding for promotional materials, Carter said.

Tyler Kruzich, a spokesman at Chevron’s Salt Lake-area refinery, said the 80 vouchers are potentially just the beginning. If the program is well-received, he said, Chevron stands to donate more money to the exchange program next year.

Herbert heralded the exchange as the “Utah way” to address the state’s ongoing struggles with air pollution. He called the wood-stove exchange a common sense solution that did not require a government mandate or taxpayer funding.

“Today is also a call to action,” he said, “an invitation really, to say ’I can make a difference. I can make a choice to trade out a wood stove for a gas fireplace.’”

Burning wood has a disproportionate impact on Utah’s air quality, Herbert said. Communities on the Wasatch Front are considered “serious nonattainment” areas by the Environmental Protection Agency due to their decade-long inability to meet federal standards for small particulate pollution. These particles tend to build up in the state’s populated valleys during inversions that occur most winters.

One wood stove, the governor said, contributes as much small particulate pollution as 90 SUVs. A gas fireplace emits 95 percent fewer emissions, he said.