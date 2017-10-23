Logan • A 1st District judge ruled Monday that there is probable cause for a Cache County woman — who allegedly unsuccessfully tried three times to help a friend commit suicide — to stand trial on four of the five criminal counts filed against her.
Judge Thomas Willmore made the ruling at the conclusion of a preliminary hearing where prosecutors presented evidence against 36-year-old Teresa Renae Clark.
Clark, of Millville, is charged with three counts of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder for allegedly trying to help 55-year-old Karma Saltern kill herself earlier this year.
The judge will hear additional evidence on Nov. 6 in connection with one of the attempted aggravated murder counts.
The judge also ordered Clark to stand trial on two counts of class A misdemeanor cruelty to an animal in connection with the death of the Saltern’s two dogs.
The motive, authorities allege, was financial gain. Logan Police Department Capt. Tyson Budge has said Clark had power of attorney for Saltern and would have gotten all of her belongings upon her death.
Clark faces a potential punishment of up to life in prison, if convicted of attempted murder.
The preliminary hearing had been scheduled for last month but was delayed because Saltern killed herself. She was found dead on Sept. 11 in Provo, according to police there, and left a suicide note.
Defense attorney Michael McGinnis has said he wanted the record to show that Clark had nothing to do with Saltern’s death.
“There is no causal connection between the defendant’s actions and the death of the alleged victim,” a docket entry in the case says.
Prosecutors say the dates of the alleged murder attempts as June 17, June 24 and July 6.
Budge said the alleged victim told investigators Clark had tried to buy a gun on June 17, but was denied. Clark also allegedly suggested that she hold a knife while the victim slit her own throat but that plan was not carried out.
The second alleged attempt, on June 24, took place when Saltern took pills and was found unconscious in a hotel room. Her two companion dogs also were found deceased, and police say Clark killed them with drugs.
Budge said the alleged victim was angry when she came to and learned her dogs had died.
Clark had made the 911 call for help, and further investigation led detectives to believe she might have encouraged her friend to try to commit suicide — and also provided the means to carry out the attempt, a Logan Police Department news release says.
According to a search warrant affidavit filed in connection with the June 24 episode in the hotel room, officers and paramedics found empty prescription containers for a sedative used to treat insomnia and a medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders. There were also empty syringes without the needles, crushed white powder, canine medications, liquid containers and a pill crusher, the affidavit says.
A search warrant return says a suicide note, a living will, a power of attorney document and a letter addressed to two people also were found in the room.
On July 6 at the suggestion of police, Saltern made a pretext call and told Clark she was sorry she didn’t die, Budge said. She then went to Clark’s home and picked up more pills for what she said would be another attempt to kill herself, the police captain said.
