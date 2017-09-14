An evidence hearing in an attempted murder case — where a Cache County woman is accused of trying to help another woman commit suicide — was delayed Thursday because the alleged victim recently killed herself.
The preliminary hearing for defendant Teresa Renae Clark, 36, of Millville, was rescheduled for Oct. 23.
Clark is charged in 1st District Court with three counts of first-degree felony attempted aggravated murder for allegedly trying to help 55-year-old Karma Saltern kill herself earlier this year.
Saltern was found dead on Monday in Provo, police there said Thursday, adding that she left a suicide note.
Charges allege Clark had tried to cause the death of the woman for financial gain.
Logan Police Department Capt. Tyson Budge last month said that Clark had power of attorney for the alleged victim and would have gotten all of her belongings if she had died during the episodes listed in charging documents.
Budge said the alleged victim told investigators Clark had tried to buy a gun on June 17, but was denied. Clark also allegedly suggested that she hold a knife while the victim slit her own throat but that plan was not carried out.
A second attempt took place on June 24, when the alleged victim took pills and was found unconscious in a hotel room. Her two companion dogs were found deceased, and police say Clark killed them with drugs.
Clark is charged with two counts of class A misdemeanor cruelty to an animal in connection with the death of the dogs.
Budge said the alleged victim was angry when she came to and learned her dogs had died.
According to a search warrant affidavit filed in connection with the June 24 episode, officers and paramedics found empty prescription containers for a sedative used to treat insomnia and a medication used to treat anxiety and panic disorders.
There were also empty syringes without the needles, crushed white powder, canine medications, liquid containers and a pill crusher, the affidavit says.
On July 7, at the suggestion of police, the alleged victim made a pretext call and told Clark she was sorry she didn’t die, Budge said. She then went to Clark’s home and picked up more pills for what she said would be another attempt to kill herself, Budge said.
On Thursday, due to Saltern’s death, Deputy Cache County Attorney Tony Baird requested a continuance of the preliminary hearing, where evidence is presented to establish if there is probable cause to advance the case to trial.
Because of the delay, Baird stipulated that Clark, who was being held at the Cache County jail in lieu of $250,000 bail, should be released to supervision she had been receiving in connection with a marijuana possession case prior to her July arrest in the attempted murder case.
According to a Thursday court docket entry, defense attorney Michael McGinnis said he wanted the record to show that Clark had nothing to do with Saltern’s death.
“There is no causal connection between the defendant’s actions and the death of the alleged victim,” a docket entry in the case states.
Clark faces a potential punishment of up to life in prison if convicted of attempted murder.
If you or someone you know may be experiencing suicidal thoughts please call: 24-Hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK (8255).
Also, Utah has crisis lines statewide, http://dsamh.utah.gov/crisis-hotlines-2/