A 14-year-old Perry girl was in critical but improved condition Tuesday, two days after being involved in an auto-pedestrian crash that killed her 16-year-old friend.
The family of Sara Hardy, in comments shared on a GoFundMe page set up to help defray her mounting medical bills, reported Tuesday that the teen had shown “positive signs” such as coughing and moving her hands.
“[There is] a long road ahead, but we are optimistic,” Sara’s father, Troy stated.
The Hardys also expressed condolences to the family of 16-year-old Alexis Nelson, who died on Monday of her injuries after being hit by a pickup truck while attempting to cross U.S. 89 in Perry.
“Our hearts are broken for the loss of one of our dearest family friends,” the statement read. “Words cannot express how grateful we are that she was a part of [our] lives.”
Late Monday, the Nelson family released its own statement, thanking those who had reached out in their time of loss, but requesting privacy as they continue to mourn.
“She will be deeply missed by her family and friends and has left a mark on her neighborhood and community in her short 16 [years] of life,” the statement read in part.
The family added that Alexis, a junior at Box Elder High School, volunteered to work with special needs students as well as at an animal shelter in Brigham City.
Perry say the late-Sunday afternoon accident continued to be under investigation.