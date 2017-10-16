Two teenage girls were in “extremely critical” condition on Monday, the day after they were struck by a pickup truck on U.S. 89 in the Box Elder town of Perry.
Perry police Sgt. Scott Hancey said the girls attempted to cross the highway at 3480 South about 4 p.m. Sunday when they were hit by the northbound vehicle.
There is no crosswalk at that location. The speed limit there is 55 mph.
The girls, ages 16 and 14, were airlifted to hospitals in Salt Lake City and Ogden, respectively.
Hancey said the incident remained under investigation.