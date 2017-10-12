Harvey Weinstein’s name is being removed from the credits of all of TWC’s productions, including “Project Runway,” which is in the midst of airing its 16th season on the cable channel Lifetime; “Waco,” a scripted drama about David Koresh and his cult that ended in tragedy in 1993, which is scheduled to premiere on Paramount on Jan. 24; and “Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” which will air on Paramount at a later date.