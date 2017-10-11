“ Amid shifting alliances, open wounds and hard-earned respect,” according to Paramount, “the ranch is in constant conflict with those on it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park. Far from media scrutiny, it is a violent world of poisoned drinking water and unsolved murders. ‘Yellowstone’ is an intense study of the modern West rife with land developers, energy speculators, assorted politicians, estranged family and tribal players. Within this pentagon of interests, land lust is insatiable and love is weaponized.”