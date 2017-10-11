Do you want to work with Kevin Costner? Make that ... do you want to be in the same TV show as Kevin Costner?
You could make that dream come true on Saturday. The upcoming series “Yellowstone,” which stars — you guessed it! — Kevin Costner, is holding an open casting call in Sandy for the made-in-Utah series.
Casting directors Kelly Hunt and Tracy Dixon will meet and greet those interested in being paid extras on “Yellowstone,” which continues in production in Utah through December. The production is looking to hire thousands of locals to work as extras.
When • Saturday, Oct. 14, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
Where • Salt Lake Community College/Miller Campus, 9750 S. 300 West, Sandy
For more information • Go to extrascasting.wixsite.com/yellowstoneinfo
The casting call — which will take place rain or shine — is open to men and women of all ethnicities, ages 16 or older.
“Yellowstone” will air on the Paramount Network,which will replace the cable channel Spike in January. In his first starring role in a TV series, Costner plays the patriarch of a family that owns the largest contiguous ranch in the United States, which borders Yellowstone National Park.
“Amid shifting alliances, open wounds and hard-earned respect,” according to Paramount, “the ranch is in constant conflict with those on it borders — an expanding town, an Indian reservation and America’s first national park. Far from media scrutiny, it is a violent world of poisoned drinking water and unsolved murders. ‘Yellowstone’ is an intense study of the modern West rife with land developers, energy speculators, assorted politicians, estranged family and tribal players. Within this pentagon of interests, land lust is insatiable and love is weaponized.”
Taylor Sheridan, who was nominated for an Oscar for writing the screenplay for “Hell or High Water,” is the writer/director of “Yellowstone.”
The cast lincludes Wes Bentley, Kelly Reilly, Luke Grimes, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Dave Annable, Danny Huston, Gil Birmingham, Jefferson White, Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Patrick St. Esprit, Ian Bohen and Denim Richards.