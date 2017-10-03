Funeral services will be held Friday for Mormon apostle Robert D Hales in the historic Tabernacle on Temple Square in downtown Salt Lake City.
Services are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m.
The 85-year-old Hales died Sunday from age-related ailments after serving for nearly a quarter-century as an apostle for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He was a full-time Mormon general authority for more than four decades.
Friday’s funeral will be open to the public, ages 8 and older, church spokeswoman Karlie Guymon said Tuesday in a news release.
The Tabernacle and Temple Square gates will open at 9:30 a.m. Friday, the church said, and those planning to attend the funeral should be seated no later than 10:30 a.m.
Overflow seating will be available in the nearby Assembly Hall on Temple Square.
The services also will be broadcast live in English, Spanish and Portuguese at the MormonNewsroom.org and LDS.org sites, as well as in English on KSL-TV, BYUtv and other LDS Church-owned television and radio outlets.
After the services, Hales will be privately bured at Bountiful Memorial Cemetery.
There will be no public viewing, the church said.
Expressions of sympathy can be left at the Elder Robert D. Hales Facebook page or by email to condolences@ldschurch.org.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the church’s Humanitarian Aid or General Missionary funds via give.lds.org/hales.