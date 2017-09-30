A series of free health events that begins this weekend will give “vulnerable” immigrants in Utah access to medical care they don‘t normally receive, officials say.
Starting this weekend, the Mexican Consulate and community partners throughout the region will hold a series of more than 50 health-focused events that provide free services to the public.
The health fairs on Saturdays include dental and vision care, flu shots, Pap smears, mammograms, other screenings and preventative services.
Mexican Consul Jose Borjon announced the 2017 Latin American Health Weeks initiative at a news conference Friday.
It is not uncommon for immigrants to work multiple part-time jobs without insurance benefits, said Renato Olmedo, a spokesman for the Mexican Consulate in Salt Lake City. Additionally, many undocumented people go without insurance, making the Latino community one of the “most vulnerable” groups when it comes to health problems.
For many who show up to the health clinics, Olmedo said, it’s the first time they’ve seen a doctor in years and is the only opportunity to get medical attention they can afford.
Outside the hub of Salt Lake City, Olmedo said it can be difficult for immigrants to find resources. Over the next month, the consulate plans to hold clinics in Park City, St. George, Wendover and Wyoming, partnering with local organizations “that will be able to follow up with services” that patrons need, Olmedo said.
Year-round, Comunidades Unidas works with the consulate to provide free health services at the Salt Lake City office through a program called Ventanillas de Salud, which Olmedo said is open to anyone, regardless of status or country of origin.
Each week in October will have a different medical focus for the various workshops and events, including mental health, nutrition, women’s health, sexual health and Affordable Care Act (Obamacare).
“Health care is a human right,” Olmedo said, and these events will hopefully “bridge the gaps that exist in the system“ so that it‘s available for “the people who most need it.”