The patient at the center of a confrontation over a blood-draw at University Hospital by Salt Lake City police has died.
William Gray, 43, a full-time truck driver and a part-time reserve officer with the Rigby, Idaho, police department, passed away overnight Monday at the hospital, according to a Facebook post by the Rigby department.
“Bill was truly the best of mankind,” according to the Facebook post. “Always willing to help, always willing to go the extra mile. Bill was a big man, with a bigger heart. Everything about him was generous and kind.”
Gray was taken to University Hospital’s burn unit on July 26, after being injured in a fiery crash while driving a semi truck in Cache County .
Gray was severely burned on 46 percent of his body and had been in critical condition, according to Jennifer Stamper, a spokesperson for his family.
Hospital spokeswoman Suzanne Winchester confirmed Tuesday that Gray passed away at 11:20 p.m. Monday.
A man in a pickup truck who was fleeing from the Utah Highway Patrol crashed head-on into Gray’s semi on U.S. 89/91 near Sardine Canyon, according to Logan police, who investigated the collision. That man, Marcos Torres, 26, died at the scene.
After the crash, Logan police requested that Salt Lake City police obtain a blood sample from Gray.
Detective Jeff Payne arrived that night to get a blood draw, but hospital nurse Alex Wubbels told him repeatedly that hospital policy barred a draw unless the patient was under arrest, there was a warrant allowing the draw or the patient consents. Gray was unconscious and could not consent.
Payne, acting on directions from SLCPD Lt. James Tracy, aggressively arrested Wubbels.
The arrest drew widespread outrage when Wubbels' attorney released police body camera footage of the encounter on Aug. 31.
The department placed both officers on administrative leave on Sept. 1.
An internal affairs investigation subsequently found that the officers violated several department policies during the July 26 confrontation. A review by Salt Lake City’s independent Police Civilian Review Board also found the officers violated department policies.
Payne and Tracy have until early next month to respond to the internal affairs investigation, after which Chief Mike Brown will use the reports to make a decision on the officers’ future.
Tracy and Payne could face consequences as severe as termination by the department.
A criminal investigation into the incident also continues, involving the Unified Police Department, the FBI and the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office.