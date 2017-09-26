(Courtesy of Rigby Police) William Gray, 43, who critically injured on July 26 when another driver crashed head-on into the semi Gray was driving in Cache County. Logan police, who investigated the crash, asked Salt Lake City police to get a blood sample from Gray, who had been taken to University Hospital. SLCPD Detective Jeff Payen went to the hospital and subsequently arrested nurse Alex Wobbles, after she refused to allow Payne to get a sample without a warrant. The Gray is a full-time truck driver who also serves as a reserve police officer in the Rigby, Idaho, Police Department.injured