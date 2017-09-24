At Salt Lake’s County Library Sunday, book lovers of all ages were encouraged to BYOBB — bring your own banned book.

The nationwide celebration of Banned Books Week was launched in 1982 to celebrate intellectual freedom and raise awareness of censorship after an increase in the number of challenges to books in schools, bookstores and libraries.

At the Smith library branch, attendees read aloud simultaneously from their separate banned books for about three minutes in recognition of those values. Readers also had the chance to take photos with the publications in front of a mugshot backdrop.



