Unified Police are investigating a gang-related shooting and connected vehicle crash late Tuesday night that left two people dead, one wounded and two suspects in custody.
The incident occurred in Kearns about 9 p.m., near the intersection of 5600 West and 5400 South. Detectives were still on the scene at dawn gathering evidence and conducting interviews at dawn Wednesday, and the intersection remained closed as the morning commute began.
Lohrke said shots were fired from a blue pickup truck, apparently toward people on the street, wounding one person. The truck then collided with a white car, killing two people inside.
The first of two male suspects inside the truck was transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Witnesses told police that they saw the second suspect, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt, running from the scene. Officers, aided by police dogs, located and arrested him about 6 a.m.
No other suspects remained at large, UPD Lt. Brian Lohkre said.
The Kearns area has experienced a rash of gang violence over the past several weeks, and in at least one case a 17-year-old boy was wounded.