Police were looking for two suspects in a weekend drive-by shooting in Kearns that put one teenage boy in the hospital.
UPD detectives say a group of teens was walking west along 6200 South when a car pulled up, one of the suspects got out and then fired several shots. A 17-year-old bot was wounded in the leg.
The gunman jumped back into the vehicle, a tan Chevrolet Impala with a temporary license placard, and sped from the scene.
Nneighbors reportedly rushed out and offered first aid until police arrived.
The victim’s injury was not believed life-threatening. No one else was hurt.
UPD was investigating the incident as gang-related.