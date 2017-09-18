A 6-month-old baby boy from Utah died early Monday morning, after suffering “major head trauma” in an accident on a houseboat the day before in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
On Sunday, about 5:20 p.m., boaters were trying to dock a houseboat carrying 13 people, including the baby and several other small children, according to a news release from the National Parks Service.
When the boat struck the beach near Navajo Canyon, an adult fell on the baby, the release says. Rangers patrolling the area responded “immediately,” the release says, and emergency responders provided CPR while transporting the baby to Page Hospital in Arizona. The baby was then taken to a children‘s hospital in Salt Lake City, the release says.
The baby boy died in the early hours of Monday morning, according to the release. His family is from Bluffdale.
The incident is under investigation by Arizona’s Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, the National Park Service and the state medical examiner, the release says.