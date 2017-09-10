Thousands of people turned out Saturday for music, history, food and dance at Salt Lake City’s 42nd annual Greek Festival.

The festival, which first began as a bazaar featuring handmade items in The Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake’s basement, eventually transformed into one of Utah’s largest cultural events.

Hosted by The Greek Orthodox Church of Greater Salt Lake and the women’s philanthropic group, the Philoptochos Society, the festival serves as the church’s major fundraiser, with some proceeds going to local charities.

The event ends Sunday, with festivities running from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Comments