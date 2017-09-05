An early Tuesday morning fire destroyed two large structures housing hens at the Fassio Egg Farm in Tooele County. An estimated 200,000 chickens were killed, a farm spokeswoman confirmed.
All employees have been accounted for and no human injuries were reported.
The fire is believed to have started due to an electrical issue, North Tooele Fire District officials said.
Multiple fire crews continued to fight the blaze at 12:30 p.m. Officials say the fire is expected to burn a long time due to flammable manure in the building.