Five days after it sparked, the Bountiful-Summerwood Fire is out.
Firefighters on Saturday night reached 100 percent containment on the human-caused blaze in steep, rugged terrain about a quarter-mile east of the Summer Wood subdivision in Bountiful, according to a release from the U.S. Forest Service.
The fire, which ignited on Aug. 29, had burned about 56 acres and closed several trails. Those are now open.
Crews will continue to monitor the area for smokes and repair fire lines to prevent erosion, the release said.
Meanwhile, the Tank Hollow Fire continues to rage.
The wildfire in Spanish Fork Canyon as of Sunday morning stood at 4,710 acres with 40 percent containment, according to the Great Basin Interagency Incident Management Team. It started Aug. 11 after a lightning strike
Due to higher temperatures and decreased humidity on Saturday, fire activity increased, backing the blaze into Soberville Hollow and Baker Canyon and forcing the closure of Forest Service Roads #042 and #043 so crews could create a wider containment area.
As previously reported, officials do not expect to extinguish the blaze before Oct. 15.