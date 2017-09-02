Firefighters had the Bountiful-Summerwood 75 percent contained Saturday as they fought the 56-acre blaze for a fourth day.
The human-caused fire was sparked Tuesday afternoon in steep, rugged terrain in the foothills above the city of Bountiful and briefly threatened dozens of homes. The cause remains under investigation.
Firefighters continued to cut brush and trees and dig fire lines around the perimeter on Friday and Saturday, a U.S. Forest Service news release said. The blaze has burned both public and private land.
On Saturday, firefighters planned to focus on securing fire lines and snuffing out hot spots in unburned “islands” of oak brush in the middle of the fire area. Six fire engines and 65 personnel remained on the scene, officials said.
Several trails in the area remain closed, including the Bonneville Shoreline Trail north access from City Creek Canyon, the North City Creek Ridgeline Trail and the Wild Rose Trail.
The lightning-sparked Tank Hollow Fire in Spanish Fork Canyon had scorched 4,717 acres as of Friday night and remained 40 percent contained, according to InciWeb. About 280 personnel remained on the scene. Full containment is not expected until Oct. 15.