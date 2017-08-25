1 of 15 View Caption

FILE - This July 13, 2016, file photo, Laurie Holt holds a photograph of her son Josh Holt at her home in Riverton, Utah. Ven... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Laurie Holt, Josh Holt's mother speaks at a rally on the east steps of the Utah... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Josh Holt's brother Derek Holt holds a photo of Josh with sister Jenna at left ... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "He's suffering right now and they won't treat him," said Laurie Holt about the condit... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Josh Holt's mother Laurie Holt hugs her uncle Leonard Bell after a rally on the... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune A rally underway on the east steps of the Utah State Capitol for 24-year-old Jo... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "We do feel powerless," said Jason Holt about the condition of his son, Josh Holt, as ... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "He's suffering right now and they won't treat him," said Laurie Holt about the condit... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune l-r Siblings Derek and Katie Holt fear for their brother, Josh Holt, who is suffering ... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune l-r Siblings Derek, Katie and Jenna Holt fear for their brother, Josh Holt, who is suf... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune l-r Jenna Holt fears for her brother, Josh Holt, who is suffering as a result of his J... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Thamara Caleo and Josh Holt, who are currently jailed in Venezuela, appear in ... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Josh Holt, who is currently jailed in Venezuela, appears in a family photo disp... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune A crowd of friends and family shout "Bring Home Josh!" at the end of a rally on... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune l-r Kelly Perry tries to comfort her sister-in-law, Laurie Holt, who fears for the lif...