FILE - This July 13, 2016, file photo, Laurie Holt holds a photograph of her son Josh Holt at her home in Riverton, Utah. Ven... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Laurie Holt, Josh Holt's mother speaks at a rally on the east steps of the Utah... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Josh Holt's brother Derek Holt holds a photo of Josh with sister Jenna at left ... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "He's suffering right now and they won't treat him," said Laurie Holt about the condit... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Josh Holt's mother Laurie Holt hugs her uncle Leonard Bell after a rally on the... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune A rally underway on the east steps of the Utah State Capitol for 24-year-old Jo... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "We do feel powerless," said Jason Holt about the condition of his son, Josh Holt, as ... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "He's suffering right now and they won't treat him," said Laurie Holt about the condit... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune l-r Siblings Derek and Katie Holt fear for their brother, Josh Holt, who is suffering ... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune l-r Siblings Derek, Katie and Jenna Holt fear for their brother, Josh Holt, who is suf... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune l-r Jenna Holt fears for her brother, Josh Holt, who is suffering as a result of his J... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Thamara Caleo and Josh Holt, who are currently jailed in Venezuela, appear in ... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Josh Holt, who is currently jailed in Venezuela, appears in a family photo disp... Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune A crowd of friends and family shout "Bring Home Josh!" at the end of a rally on... Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune l-r Kelly Perry tries to comfort her sister-in-law, Laurie Holt, who fears for the lif...
FILE - This July 13, 2016, file photo, Laurie Holt holds a photograph of her son Josh Holt at her home in Riverton, Utah. Venezuelan authorities on Wednesday, July 20, 2016, presented what they said are new details in the case against Josh Holt being held on weapons charges. Holt traveled to Venezuela last month on a tourist visa to marry a fellow Mormon he met on the internet. At the time of the arrest June 30, Holt's new wife, Thamara Caleno, was waiting for a U.S. visa so the pair could travel to his home in a suburb of Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File) Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Laurie Holt, Josh Holt's mother speaks at a rally on the east steps of the Utah State Capitol calling for the release of her 24-year-old son Josh Holt, who is currently jailed in Venezuela, Saturday, July 30, 2016. At left is her husband Jason Holt, with Josh's sisters Katie, and Jenna Holt, far right. Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Josh Holt's brother Derek Holt holds a photo of Josh with sister Jenna at left during a rally on the east steps of the Utah State Capitol for 24-year-old Josh Holt, who is currently jailed in Venezuela, Saturday, July 30, 2016. Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "He's suffering right now and they won't treat him," said Laurie Holt about the condition of her son, Josh Holt, as a result of his July 3rd, 6 to 8-foot fall off his prison bunk bed. With her husband Jason Holt, U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch, and her attorney Carlos Trujillo at her side, Holt said Josh suffered a concussion and believe his back is fractured. Josh Holt has spent a year in a Venezuelan prison, where his family says he is being used as a "political pawn." Holt, a former missionary with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a Riverton native, was arrested onÊJune 30, 2016. He had traveled to Venezuela to marry Thamara Caleno, a fellow Mormon he'd met online last January while looking for someone to practice Spanish with. Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune Josh Holt's mother Laurie Holt hugs her uncle Leonard Bell after a rally on the east steps of the Utah State Capitol that called for the release of their 24-year-old son Josh Holt, who is currently jailed in Venezuela, Saturday, July 30, 2016. Scott Sommerdorf | The Salt Lake Tribune A rally underway on the east steps of the Utah State Capitol for 24-year-old Josh Holt, who is currently jailed in Venezuela, Saturday, July 30, 2016. Venezuelan authorities claim that Holt was a "trained gunman," though his mother, Laurie Holt, who is organizing the rally, says he was there to marry a woman he met online. Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "We do feel powerless," said Jason Holt about the condition of his son, Josh Holt, as a result of his July 3rd, 6 to 8-foot fall off his prison bunk bed and the family's efforts to bring him home. With U.S. Senator Orrin Hatch by their side, Laurie and Jason Holt said their son Josh suffered a concussion and believe his back is fractured. Josh Holt has spent a year in a Venezuelan prison, where his family says he is being used as a "political pawn." Holt, a former missionary with The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and a Riverton native, was arrested onÊJune 30, 2016. He had traveled to Venezuela to marry Thamara Caleno, a fellow Mormon he'd met online last January while looking for someone to practice Spanish with. Leah Hogsten | The Salt Lake Tribune "He's suffering right now and they won't treat him," said Laurie Holt about the condition of her son, Josh Holt, as a result of his July 3rd, 6 to 8-foot fall off his prison bunk bed. 