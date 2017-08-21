West Valley City police said Monday that the weekend shooting deaths of a man and woman appear to be a case of murder-suicide, though the official determination awaits an autopsy.
WVCPD spokeswoman Roxeanne Vainuku said the couple were found dead in their home, near 3200 South and 3400 West, about 4:50 p.m. Sunday, by their daughter. The discovery came moments after she reported hearing gunfire.
“The evidence at the scene indicates the likelihood of this being a murder-suicide, but we will wait for the [Utah State] Medical Examiner to make that determination.”
Police did not disclose a possible motive for the incident. That remained under investigation.
The deceased were identified as Miraheta Skender, 49, and Samir Skender, 51.
Suicide can be prevented •
If you or someone you know may be experiencing suicidal thoughts please call:
24-Hour National Suicide Prevention Hotline
1-800-273-TALK (8255)
If you or someone else is in immediate danger please call 9-1-1.
Also, Utah has crisis lines statewide, http://dsamh.utah.gov/crisis-hotlines-2/