Idaho Falls • It looks like the hundreds of people from all over the world who made their way to Idaho Falls for the solar eclipse made a good choice.
They were greeted with mostly clear skies Monday morning as they gathered along the Snake River with chairs and sunshades.
One of the more prominent groups was a busload of 32 students from Dixie State University who needed special permission to miss their first day of fall semester.
Physics professor Samuel Tobler said the university booked rooms in Idaho Falls in May 2016. His group had cameras and special binoculars set up in preparation for the eclipse. He also purchased 500 pairs of eclipse safety glasses a year ago, to be prepared.
He is leading the tour with geology professor Janice Hayden. She said the group visited various power sources along the way, including a tour of the IPP coal plant in Delta, and Yellowstone National Park.
Traffic leaving Salt Lake City was not bad early Monday but things got crowded from Pocatello north.
The rest area just south of Idaho Falls was overflowing with cars and trucks containing many folks who likely spent the night.
In a gas station near Blackfoot, Idaho, regular gas was selling for $2.75 a gallon. There was a solar eclipse art contest underway, and first prize was a free tattoo and piercing.
Reed Riding made the drive from Provo to Idaho Falls. He said he had seen three partial eclipses in his life, but never a total eclipse.
He was hoping to make it back to Provo by 4:30 p.m., which, judging from the crowds, might be a bit optimistic.
It was obvious that folks were coming from all over the U.S. There were many more out-of-state license plates than Idaho tags on Interstate 15, with Utah and California dominating, though there were some from Canada, New York and Colorado.
Lily Blanco and her family from New Jersey were dining at Smitty’s, an Idaho Falls favorite that offered a special eclipse menu Monday and planned to close later so employees could see the darkness.
Blanco said her family toured the West, but planned the trip to be in Idaho Falls Monday. They were scheduled to fly home from Salt Lake Tuesday.