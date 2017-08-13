Some women may fear that a car ride alone with a male colleague could lead to unwanted sexual advances. That may be why 25 percent of women in the Utah survey said it’s inappropriate to drive in a car with a man other than a spouse, Geist said. That 19 percent of men also believe it’s wrong to be alone in a car with a woman who is not a spouse may suggest a fear — albeit sometimes irrational — that they might be falsely accused of inappropriate behavior or harassment.