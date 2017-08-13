“You women who are single, and some of you who are married, who are out in the workplace, may I give you a word of caution,” the late Gordon B. Hinckley said in the October 1998 General Conference. “You work alongside men. More and more, there are invitations to go to lunch, ostensibly to talk about business. You travel together. You stay in the same hotel. You work together. Perhaps you cannot avoid some of this, but you can avoid getting into compromising situations. Do your job, but keep your distance.”