Friends of a missing West Bountiful man found his body in Tooele County on Saturday morning.
The search party found John Darrell Page just after 9:20 a.m. on a rocky slope in the Lakeside Mountains, according to Tooele County sheriff’s patrol Lt. Ron Johnson. Page’s body was found about a mile and a half southwest of where officers located his car.
Investigators haven’t determined the cause of death.
Page’s family reported him missing on July 27. He was last seen July 24 at a Maverik gas station in Centerville, according to West Bountiful police.