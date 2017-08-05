A St. George man out on his morning walk on Saturday came across a woman’s decomposing body near the Santa Clara River, police said.
St. George police were dispatched to the area of 1545 S. Dixie Drive just after 7:30 a.m. after the man reported the discovery.
The body may have floated from upstream and ended up on the riverbank, located more than a mile west of Interstate 15, police said in a Facebook post.
Detectives, as well as search and rescue personnel and dogs, scoured the scene for additional evidence early Saturday afternoon.
“Unfortunately, due to the decomposed state of the body, we will have to wait for confirmation from the medical examiner before we can release any identity information,” police said in a statement, adding the process would take several days.