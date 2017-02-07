Federal court jury convicts man accused of killing Utah deputy in 2010

Greathouse, 40, who denied involvement in the slaying, was found dead from an overdose in a Las Vegas hotel room April 22, 2010.

Last week, Roman again testified in his own defense at the trial, and again claimed Greathouse, was the real shooter.

Prosecutors in the federal trial had argued that after pulling over a car in Delta in 2010, Fox did not even make it to the driver's window before Roman, the man inside, put an AK-47 over his shoulder and fired twice, killing the 37-year-old deputy.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Trina Higgins had argued to a jury that Roman killed Fox at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2010, to avoid apprehension for a drug crime. After his arrest, Roman gave a detailed account of his crime to police, and the physical evidence backs up his confession, Higgins said.

"It all fits," Higgins said. "Every piece of evidence fits."

Defense attorney Jeremy Delicino said Fox's death was tragic but asked jurors to put aside emotion and remember that Roman is presumed innocent. He disputed that the evidence supports a guilty verdict.

He also said Roman, who had been on the run for 40 hours before his arrest, was scared and "as foolhardy as it may sound," made a false statement to police to cover up for Ryan Greathouse.

The attorneys' arguments came at the conclusion of five days of testimony. The jury began deliberations midafternoon Monday and resumed Tuesday morning.

On Friday, Roman testified that Greathouse, who was sitting on the floor of the front passenger side of a Cadillac sedan that Roman was driving, pointed the muzzle of the rifle out the driver's window and fired twice at a dark silhouette. Roman says he initially and falsely admitted to the crime because Greathouse threatened his children.

Before Monday's closing arguments, the prosecution put witnesses on the stand to rebut testimony of defense witnesses. One of them, Lt. Matthew Higley of the Utah County Sheriff's Office, who was leading the shooting investigation for Millard County, said a jail inmate told him in November 2011 — more than eight months before the state court trial — that Roman had confessed to the shooting.

The inmate also said Roman, who was housed in an adjacent cell while awaiting trial, told him that he had come up with a story to blame Greathouse, according to Higley.

In 2013, a federal grand jury indicted Roman on 11 charges, including intentionally killing a law enforcement officer and using a firearm during a crime of violence. He also was accused of three counts of distribution of methamphetamine, three counts of possession of a firearm while trafficking drugs, one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm and two counts related to immigration violations.

A federal judge ruled in 2014 that the charges do not amount to double jeopardy.