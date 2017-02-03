Man accused of killing Utah deputy again testifies that the officer’s brother fired the shots

"In between the two shots, you could hear a woman screaming," Roman testified through a Spanish translator.

Greathouse then began screaming and crying, testified Roman, who said he put the car in gear and drove away.

Roman, 44, is charged in U.S. District Court with intentionally killing a law enforcement officer. He was acquitted of a murder charge in the state trial in 2012, where he and his lawyers surprised prosecutors and jurors with the story of the brother killing his sister.

There was no surprise Friday. Roman's attorney, Stephen McCaughey, told jurors in his opening arguments what they would hear from Roman.

Roman testified Friday that Greathouse had given him the rifle as collateral on a $400 drug debt. He said he met Greathouse about 1 a.m. on Jan. 5, 2010, on a road between Delta and Greathouse's home in Leamington to sell Greathouse another 3 1/2 grams of meth and, Roman thought, to trade the AK-47 and its ammunition for the money owed.

Greathouse and a second man Roman did not know got in Roman's 1995 Cadillac Sedan DeVille, Roman testified. Roman handed Greathouse the meth, and Greathouse handed him cash. It was supposed to be $250 for the 3 1/2 grams and the $400 previously owed. But there was only $150 there, Roman testified.

Greathouse said he needed to go to Hinckley and Sutherland to collect the rest, Roman said. He said all three men smoked some of the meth and Roman offered to drive Greathouse to collect. Greathouse told the third man, whose name Roman said he has never learned, to drive Greathouse's truck back to Leamington. Roman said he and Greathouse then drove toward Delta, which was on the way to Hinckley.

Before they reached Delta, they passed a police truck parked on the side of the road. The truck turned around to follow the Cadillac, Roman testified, and the deputy soon turned on the flashers to pull over Roman.

Roman said Greathouse had earlier said that then-Millard County Sheriff's Sgt. Rhett Kimball was in the area. Roman testified that the AK-47 was resting between him and Greathouse, and Roman was rolling down his window as he heard a round being chambered.

From the time the mechanism was racked to the time the two shots were discharged was only two or three seconds, Roman testified.

Roman testified he drove 100 or 120 mph to Greathouse's home in Leamington, and on the way volunteered to flee to Mexico so police would think he killed Fox. That's when, Roman said, Greathouse made a threat.

" 'Remember that you have two children in high school,' " Roman quoted Greathouse as saying. " 'The same thing will happen to them.' "

As Greathouse was exiting the Cadillac, he turned and said, " 'Remember, do it for your children,' " Roman added.

Roman was captured the next day hiding in a shed in Beaver. He testified Friday that the police officers who arrested him led him out of the shed, and then someone called him a "cop killer" and struck him in the side of the head and then others began hitting him.