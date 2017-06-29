Scott D. Pierce: Chaffetz is a perfect fit at Fox News Channel

It's a match made in TV heaven. Or TV hell, depending on your perspective.

Chaffetz made a career running toward TV cameras. The most dangerous place at the Capitol was between him and the cameras. Not just Fox News cameras. CNN cameras. MSNBC cameras. Comedy Central cameras.

He had barely been sworn in for his first term when he appeared on "The Colbert Report." And he was a good sport about it, even leg wrestling the host.

(By the way, Colbert — a theater major at Northwestern — defeated the former BYU football player.)

Chaffetz is good on TV. Quick on his feet. Often articulate. Authoritative.

That's not a comment on what he says, just the way he says it. That's what counts on cable news.

At Fox News, he will be a "contributor." He won't be a reporter. Basically, he'll appear on air to express his opinions. He'll do pretty much exactly what he did as a congressman for more than eight years: bloviate.

The key to being a cable news contributor is to sound as if you know what you're talking about and stick to it. Don't let facts get in the way. Don't listen to opposing arguments, because you can't back down an inch — even in the face of a convincing, fact-based argument .

Not that Chaffetz will have to worry much about fact-based arguments on Fox News.

He won't be a journalist. It would be tough to get a job in journalism after so many instances of false reporting, none more damaging than the 2015 incident in which Chaffetz tried to embarrass Planned Parenthood with a phony chart that he said came from that organization, and actually came from an anti-abortion group.

That quickly became fodder for late-night comedians.

"You don't even need charts to embarrass him," John Oliver said on "Last Week Tonight." "You just need to Google him." And the show cut to a photo of Chaffetz, Anthony Weiner and a couple of sheep. To a video of Chaffetz critiquing a cheeseburger. To more video of Chaffetz becoming oddly emotional when speaking about Abraham Lincoln.

"You cannot embarrass him more than he can embarrass himself," Oliver said.

He'll have plenty of chances to do that, appearing on multiple FNC programs, morning, noon and night.