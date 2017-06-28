Jason Chaffetz is joining Fox News

Rep. Jason Chaffetz will take a gig as a Fox News contributor after he leaves Congress on Friday.

The network announced Wednesday that Chaffetz, who is leaving his post six months into his fifth term, will begin July 1 as an on-air contributor to offer political analysis on Fox News and Fox Business Network.

The Utah Republican is seeking corporate boards to join and says he'll write a book.

Chaffetz, who says he's resigning his post to spend more time with his family and possibly run for Utah governor in 2020, had been rumored to be joining Fox News after he departs Congress but wouldn't confirm it previously.