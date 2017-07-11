10 steps to planning the perfect road trip

Here's what to consider before pulling out of the driveway:

Bring a real map

Always pack a road atlas. Even with GPS in your smartphone or car, having a paper map is insurance against getting lost. (Paper doesn't lose power.) And kids who can read get a kick out of studying the atlas. They might surprise you with a suggested itinerary change. Last summer, when my sons and I drove to Wyoming to dig for dinosaur bones, my 6-year-old found on the atlas some caves lined with prehistoric petroglyphs about a knuckle's distance from where we were staying in Thermopolis. The detour was well worth the extra 25 miles.

Make more room

Space is at a premium on a road trip. If you own a minivan, pat yourself on the back. Otherwise, look for ways to optimize space inside the car. Because we live in the "Gore-Tex vortex" of Boulder, Colo., which means we travel with an absurd amount of outdoor gear, we added a Yakima Skybox to our roof. This is great for skis and snowboards in winter, and for sand-covered beach umbrellas and deflated stand-up paddleboards in the summer. Do you need a roof box? Probably not. Will you appreciate the extra space it provides? Absolutely.

Allow for spontaneity

Though you'll need to literally map out your trip, keep in mind that part of the fun is being spontaneous, so build time for freedom into the route. If you're booking nightly lodging in advance, underestimate your daily mileage to allow for off-highway quests for seasonal produce stands or unscheduled stops at roadside attractions. After all, how many times can you pass the "See Rock City" sign without doing just that?

Adopt an electronics strategy

This is a personal choice, but if you're a kid in my car, you get unfettered access to — and this is key — pre-chosen videos. At home, I'm a tyrant when it comes to screen time. But on the road, the kids' "Wild Kratts" binges keep the trip fun for everyone. For older kids, pick out a book on CD or download one and make a plan: two chapters and then a half-hour of iPad — or whatever works for you. Better yet, let them play DJ. It's a window into their lives, and it can keep them off the video games.

Lay off the doughnuts

Whether you're a parent or not, your road trip should include lots of accessible, wholesome snacks. I have a Yeti cooler that cost more than I ever imagined I would spend on an insulated plastic box. Still, I haven't once regretted it; ice is still solid five days out, and carting around fresh food keeps us eating healthfully on the cheap. I stock it with carrots and hummus, hearty fruits such as apples and tangerines, deli turkey and cheddar cheese. I also carry a small cutting board and sheathed knife. Sure, there's also a pack of Pringles and a few Twix bars, but try to minimize the junk food. Your mood will stay brighter and you'll feel better.

Stop frequently

Siblings squabble. Drivers and co-pilots disagree. There's no foolproof method for defusing road-trip tension, so try to not let it build in the first place. If you've got kids, plan to stop every couple of hours at a playground, a restaurant with a play area or even a highway rest stop. Turn that rest stop into your personal jungle gym — do push-ups on the picnic table and hop from the flagpole to the interpretive sign. (There's always an interpretive sign.) In other words, burn energy. This works for passengers of all ages.

Grant freedom where you can

If you've got older kids, let them drive. I'll never forget the look of pride I saw one winter on a young man's face on a ski trip to Utah. His parents let him drive to Alta from Crested Butte, Colo., and though they admitted to a few white-knuckled moments, this was clearly a momentous trip for that family. Friends with tweens and teens give their kids a lump sum of cash at the beginning of the trip. (Average amount: $30.) Their kids can spend it on anything, but when it's gone, it's gone. Trying to wrangle the college kids home for a visit? Give them a set budget and let them plan the itinerary.

Take breaks