New study ranks Utah as one of the best states for a fun and frugal road trip

Those of us who are lucky enough to live in Utah know that between the red rock of the Colorado Plateau, the beauty of the Wasatch Front mountains and the open spaces of the West Desert, few places can match the state for a road trip. A new study confirms that notion.

Utah ranked second only to Oregon in a national survey by WalletHub comparing the 50 U.S. states in terms of 22 key indicators of a fun and frugal summer road trip. The data set ranged from average gas prices to quality of roads to the number of attractions.